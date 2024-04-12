US sends a top general to Israel amid fears of Iranian strikes

Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the American commander, will coordinate with Israel on what is widely expected to be imminent retaliatory action by Iran and will also discuss the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and humanitarian aid operations there, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel acknowledged Thursday that Israel was facing “challenging times,” noting that “in the midst of the war in Gaza” his country was “also prepared for scenarios involving challenges in other sectors.”

Active fighting in Gaza has ebbed to its lowest point since November. Israel withdrew troops from southern Gaza over the weekend but said the military would stay in other parts of the territory to preserve its “freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations.”

Netanyahu has said that a date has been set for a ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter — an operation US officials have warned would be catastrophic for civilians.

The Biden administration has urged Netanyahu to shelve the invasion plans and focus on “alternative approaches that would target the key elements of Hamas.”