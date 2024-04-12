US sends a top general to Israel amid fears of Iranian strikes

The United States dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday, after President Joe Biden stated that, despite recent friction, American support for Israel “is ironclad” in the event of an attack by Iran.
Iran’s leaders have repeatedly vowed to punish Israel for an April 1 strike in Syria that killed several senior Iranian commanders. Israel has put its military on alert, and Biden said Wednesday that Iran was threatening a “significant” attack.
Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the American commander, will coordinate with Israel on what is widely expected to be imminent retaliatory action by Iran and will also discuss the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and humanitarian aid operations there, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel acknowledged Thursday that Israel was facing “challenging times,” noting that “in the midst of the war in Gaza” his country was “also prepared for scenarios involving challenges in other sectors.”
Active fighting in Gaza has ebbed to its lowest point since November. Israel withdrew troops from southern Gaza over the weekend but said the military would stay in other parts of the territory to preserve its “freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations.”
Netanyahu has said that a date has been set for a ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter — an operation US officials have warned would be catastrophic for civilians.
The Biden administration has urged Netanyahu to shelve the invasion plans and focus on “alternative approaches that would target the key elements of Hamas.”
Biden has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, even threatening to condition US assistance on Israel’s doing more to protect civilians. But he emphasized Wednesday that American support for Israel in the face of danger from Iran and its allied militias, like Hezbollah, was unconditional.
The diplomatic efforts came as the Israeli military Thursday announced that it had carried out a new operation that killed at least one member of Hamas in Gaza.
The Israeli military said Thursday that its forces had carried out a “precise, intelligence-based operation” in central Gaza overnight with fighter jets and ground troops to “eliminate terrorist operatives and strike terrorist infrastructure.”