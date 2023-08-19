US set to sell missile systems to Australia in $975 million deal

The Biden administration announced plans to sell Himars rocket systems to Australia in a deal valued at as much as $975 million, as the two countries seek an even closer alliance and to counter China’s expanded military reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia wants to buy 22 of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., along with 60 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and other munitions, the State Department said Friday. Congress must still approve the sale and contracts must still be negotiated.