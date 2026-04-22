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US slams China's pressure on African countries to block Taiwan president's trip

It is the first instance of a Taiwan president having to cancel an entire foreign trip due to denial of ​airspace access.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:51 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaTaiwanAfrica

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