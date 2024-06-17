US soldier tells Russian court he did not threaten to kill his girlfriend

US soldier Gordon Black pleaded not guilty in a Russian court on Monday to charges of threatening to kill his girlfriend but admitted he was "partially" guilty of stealing from her, Russian state media said.

Black, arrested last month in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, is one of at least a dozen Americans currently held in Russia on criminal charges, at a time of acute tension between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

RIA news agency said the soldier, speaking through an interpreter, "partially" acknowledged his guilt on the charge of stealing 10,000 rubles ($113) from his girlfriend Alexandra Vashchuk's purse but said that "there was no intent".

On the other charge, Black denies the accusation that he grabbed Vashchuk by the neck during a quarrel, causing her to fear for her life.

RIA said Vashchuk testified that Black needs psychiatric help, not heavy punishment, and that she was not willing to reconcile with him because she had not received compensation.

Another state news agency, TASS, quoted Vashchuk as saying that Black had been aggressive to her more than once.