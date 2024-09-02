US soldiers assaulted in western Turkey, local governor's office and US Embassy say

Ankara: A nationalist Turkish youth group on Monday physically assaulted two US soldiers in western Turkey, the US Embassy in Turkey and the local governor's office said, adding that 15 assailants had been detained over the incident.

In a statement, the Izmir governor's office said members of the Turkey Youth Union (TGB), a youth branch of the nationalist opposition Vatan Party, "physically attacked" two US soldiers dressed in civilian clothes in the Konak district.

It added that five US soldiers joined in after seeing the incident, and that police intervened. All 15 attackers had been detained and an investigation was launched into the matter, it said.

The US Embassy to Turkey confirmed the attack and said the US soldiers were now safe.

"We can confirm reports that US service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in Izmir today, and are now safe," it said on social media platform X.