US, South Korea sign nuclear guideline strategy to deter and respond to North Korea

Washington: The US commitment to deterrence against North Korea is backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear, US President Joe Biden told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

The two leaders also authorised a guideline on establishing an integrated system of extended deterrence for the Korean peninsula to counter nuclear and military threats from North Korea, Yoon's office said.

The guideline formalises the deployment of US nuclear assets on and around the Korean peninsula to deter and respond to potential nuclear attacks by the North, Yoon's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a briefing in Washington.

"It means US nuclear weapons are specifically being assigned to missions on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.

Earlier Biden and Yoon issued a joint statement announcing the signing of the Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula.