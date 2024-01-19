US strikes Houthis for fifth time in week as tensions in region rise

For the fifth time in a week, the United States on Thursday attacked Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen, the U.S. military said, underscoring the resilience of the Iran-backed militia’s arsenal and its goal of disrupting vital international shipping lanes.

The series of strikes, and the Houthis’ defiance, have fueled fears that the widening conflicts of the Middle East could worsen and provoke deeper military involvement by the United States and its allies.

The region is tense from military strikes and violence involving a range of countries, factions and motivations. Israel has for months waged war against another Iran-backed group, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, and has clashed with a third, Hezbollah, along its border with Lebanon. In the wake of a terrorist attack at home, Iran this week fired missiles at targets in Iraq and Pakistan, and then Pakistan carried out strikes inside Iran.

The Houthis, who have portrayed their attacks on ships as a battle to force Israel to end its campaign in Gaza, have defied demands by the Biden administration and its allies to cease their attacks on shipping lanes critical for global trade.

The U.S. military conducted the strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were prepared to launch into the southern Red Sea, the Pentagon’s Central Command said in a statement. U.S. forces had identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said, and determined they were “an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.” A U.S. official had earlier said three targets had been hit.