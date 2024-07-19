US sues shelter provider over sexual abuse of migrant children

Multiple employees at the largest shelter provider for unaccompanied migrant children in the United States sexually abused and harassed minors in their care, the US Department of Justice alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.

The lawsuit in the Western District of Texas, alleges a "pattern" of "severe or pervasive sexual harassment" going back to at least 2015 in the network of shelters run by the Austin, Texas-based non-profit Southwest Key, which contracts with the federal government to care for young migrants arriving in the U.S. without parents or legal guardians.

The complaint includes alleged cases of "severe sexual abuse and rape, solicitation of sex acts, solicitation of nude photos, entreaties for sexually inappropriate relationships, sexual comments and gestures."

Migrant children who arrive at the border unaccompanied are housed by the U.S. government before being released to sponsors in the United States, usually parents or close relatives.