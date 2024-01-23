US Supreme Court lets Border Patrol remove Texas razor-wire fencing

The fencing at issue in the dispute was installed on private property along the Rio Grande river by the Texas National Guard as part of what was called Operation Lone Star, launched by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2021 to deter illegal border crossings.

Texas sued the administration in October 2023 over what it said was an intensified practice by US Customs and Border Protection agents of cutting, destroying or otherwise damaging fencing that the state had strategically placed on private land with the permission of landowners.

US District Judge Alia Moses, while criticizing the Biden administration for its "utter failure" to prevent unlawful entries into the United States, ruled in November that the legal claims made by Texas could not overcome the federal government's sovereign immunity in the case. Such immunity protects the federal government from civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.