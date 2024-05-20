US Supreme Court rebuffs appeal over Maryland assault weapons ban

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a challenge to a Democratic-backed ban in Maryland on assault-style rifles such as AR-15s, steering clear of the dispute while the litigation continues in a lower court.

The justices turned away an appeal by commercial firearms dealers, gun rights groups and several Maryland residents who have argued that the ban violates the right to keep and bear arms under US Constitution's Second Amendment.

The challengers had asked the Supreme Court to decide the legality of the ban before the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling in the case.

Other appeals still pending before the Supreme Court seek to challenge a similar law in Illinois banning assault rifles and large-capacity ammunition magazines. The justices did not act on those cases on Monday.