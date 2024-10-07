US Supreme Court sidesteps case tied to probe of Donald Trump social media account

Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 US election.

While Trump's Twitter posts are publicly viewable, X also holds non-public information on accounts like direct messages, drafts of social media posts, location data and the type of device used to send posts.

It was not clear whether Smith's prosecution of Trump has relied on information gleaned from the Twitter account.

In Smith's August 2023 indictment, Trump was charged with conspiring to defraud the United States, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.

In January 2023, US District Judge Beryl Howell approved Smith's request for a search warrant directing X to produce records related to Trump's Twitter account. The Washington-based judge also barred X from notifying the former president about the warrant, finding "reasonable grounds to believe" that disclosing the warrant to Trump "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" by giving him "an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, (or) notify confederates."