US Supreme Court to hear Starbucks bid to overturn labour ruling

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a case brought by Starbucks challenging a federal judge’s order to reinstate seven employees who were fired at a store in Memphis, Tennessee, amid a union campaign there.

Starbucks argued that the criteria for such intervention by judges in labour cases, which can also include measures like reopening shuttered stores, vary across regions of the country because federal appeals courts may adhere to different standards.

A regional director for the National Labor Relations Board, the company’s opponent in the case, argued that the apparent differences in criteria among appeals courts were semantic rather than substantive, and that a single effective standard was already in place nationwide.

The labor board had urged the Supreme Court to stay out of the case, whose outcome could affect union organising across the country.

The agency asks federal judges for temporary relief, like reinstatement of fired workers, because litigating charges of unfair labor practices can take years. The agency argues that retaliation against workers can have a chilling effect on organising in the meantime, even if the workers ultimately win their case.

In a statement Friday, Starbucks said, “We are pleased the Supreme Court has decided to consider our request to level the playing field for all US employers by ensuring that a single standard is applied as federal district courts.”

The labour board declined to comment.