US targets Wagner-linked firms in Central African Republic, says Treasury Dept

Washington: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Central African Republic companies linked to Russia's Wagner mercenary group and to illicit mining activities, the Treasury Department said.

Washington, which has previously accused Wagner of advancing what it described as Russia's "malign activities" in the African country, said the group and related companies had "established a vast security and business network" there.

"This network has advanced Russia's destabilizing activities at the expense of the Central African Republic's sovereignty," the department said in a statement.