US tests wartime deployment of missile system in Philippines as China tensions rise

Manila: The United States has no immediate plans to withdraw a mid-range missile system deployed in the Philippines, despite Chinese demands, and is testing the feasibility of its use in a regional conflict, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, was brought in for joint exercises earlier this year, both countries said at the time, but has remained there.

The Southeast Asian archipelago, Taiwan's neighbour to the South, is an important part of US strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

China and Russia condemned the move – the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific – and accused Washington of fueling an arms race.

The deployment, some details of which have not been previously reported, comes as China and US defence treaty ally the Philippines clash over parts of the hotly contested South China Sea. Recent months have brought a series of sea and air confrontations in the strategic waterway.

Philippine officials said Filipino and US forces continued to train with the missile system, which is in northern Luzon, which faces the South China Sea and is close to the Taiwan Strait, and they were not aware of immediate plans to return it, even though the joint exercises end this month.

A Philippine army spokesman, Colonel Louie Dema-ala, told Reuters on Wednesday that training was ongoing and it was up to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) to decide how long the missile system would stay.

A public affairs officer for USARPAC said that the Philippine army had said the Typhon could stay beyond September and soldiers trained with it as recently as last week, engaging "in discussions over employing the system, with a focus on integrating host nation support".

A senior Philippine government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and another person familiar with the matter said the U.S and the Philippines were testing the feasibility of using the system there in the event of a conflict, trialing how well it worked in that environment.

The government official said the Typhon - a modular system, which is intended to be mobile and moved as needed - was in the Philippines for a "test on the feasibility of deploying it in country, so that when the need arises, it could easily be deployed here".

The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr did not respond to a request for comment.