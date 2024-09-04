US to accuse Russia of effort to influence 2024 election: Report

Washington: The United States plans to accuse Russia on Wednesday of a campaign to influence the 2024 elections using online platforms to target American voters with disinformation, CNN reported, citing six sources familiar with the matter.

Russian state media network RT will be a focus of the announcement, CNN reported.

The news comes just hours before Attorney General Merrick Garland is due to make public remarks at a meeting of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force.

He will be joined by FBI Director Chris Wray, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri, and Matt Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division.