US to donate 1 million mpox vaccine doses to halt outbreak in Africa

Washington: US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday the donation of 1 million mpox vaccine doses and at least $500 million to African countries to support their response to the outbreak, according to a senior administration official.

Biden will make the announcement in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, and call on other countries to follow suit, the person told Reuters.

In August, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighboring countries and beyond, including India, raising alarm.