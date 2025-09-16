<p>Tel Aviv: Qatar and the United States are on the verge of finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, said top US diplomat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> who was on his way to Doha from Tel Aviv on Tuesday after Israel's attack on Hamas political leaders in Qatar last week drew widespread condemnation.</p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin said he did not did not rule out further strikes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> leaders "wherever they are", as the heads of Arab and Islamic states held a summit to back Qatar after Israel's attack last week in the Gulf state.</p><p>Rubio called for Qatar to continue its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war, saying there was "a very short window of time in which a deal could happen."</p>.Not informed by Netanyahu before Israel's strike in Qatar: Donald Trump.<p>"If any country in the world can help mediate it, Qatar is the one. They're the ones that can do it," Rubio said while departing Tel Aviv for Doha.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> called the Israeli attack "cowardly and treacherous," but said it wouldn't deter it from its role as a mediator, alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/egypt">Egypt</a> and the United States.</p><p>"We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, we're on the verge of finalising," Rubio said.</p>