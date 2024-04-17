US to hit Iran with new sanctions in 'coming days', Yellen says

She said that the Treasury and State Department have taken previous action to contain Iran's "destabilizing" behavior by diminishing its ability to export oil. "Clearly, Iran is continuing to export some oil. There may be more that we could do. I don't want to preview our actual sanctions activities, but certainly that remains in focus as a possible area that we could address."

Treasury was working to enlist the aid of China, G7 partners and other major global suppliers to erode Iran's ability to continue to export oil and to get the microelectronics needed for the drones it used to attack Israel and was selling to Russia, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

The official said a jump in oil prices had been driven mainly by geopolitical uncertainty, not US sanctions, and noted that past sanctions had not led to oil price increases.

"We're going to have conversations with all major suppliers around the world. That includes countries in the G7; that includes China. All of these countries have to play a role in constraining Iran's ability to get access to the goods they are using to build weapons," the official said.

In prepared remarks, Yellen said Iran's attack on Israel last weekend and its financing of militant groups in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers.