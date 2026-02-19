<p>Washington: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> will host meetings of G20 finance officials in Asheville, North Carolina, in late August and September 1, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.</p>.G20 countries' medium-term growth to be weakest since 2009 crisis, IMF says.<p>President Donald Trump will host the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g20-summit">G20</a> leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, the department said. </p>