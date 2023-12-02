US touts climate leadership as oil and gas output hits record

Among the decisions nations must make will be whether to agree, for the first time, to gradually "phase out" fossil fuels and replace them with renewable energy sources.

Harris told the conference that the United States supports

phasing out of "unabated coal" use, but she did not mention other fossil fuels.

The COP28 host, OPEC-member United Arab Emirates, hopes to sell a vision of a low-carbon future that includes, not shuns, fossil fuels – mainly through the use of technologies that can capture carbon dioxide to keep it from the atmosphere, or by making oil and gas operations cleaner.

FOSSIL FIRMS VOW TO DECARBONISE OPERATIONS

The UAE on Saturday announced a commitment by 50 energy firms representing around 40% of global oil output to cut methane emissions from their operations to near zero by 2030, and eliminate all greenhouse emissions from their operations by 2050.

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil and Saudi Arabia's Aramco were among the companies that joined the initiative, although both already had these targets in place via their membership of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI).

Climate campaigners were skeptical of the pledges.

"Net zero commitments that haven't been backed up by plans and aren't anchored in government regulation are not worth celebrating. We need to be moving from pledges to regulation," said Catherine Abreu, founder of the non-profit Destination Zero.

"We've seen a long history of oil companies making climate pledges that don't result in real action."

John Podesta, a senior energy advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, told Reuters on Saturday that record U.S. production was helping to keep consumer prices steady after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He added that the United States has tried to reduce drilling on public lands and waters, but has been pushed back by courts, and that U.S. policy was now mainly focused on limiting demand for petroleum.

"We're in a context in which we need to reduce production of fossil fuels and ... we need to be on a path of lower consumption. Our policies are aimed at doing that," he said.

The conference on Saturday also featured a slew of international deals to make energy systems more climate-friendly around the world, including by boosting renewable sources and nuclear energy, and by choking off financing for coal.

Elsewhere, the United States was among a group of 56 countries to commit to steps to accelerate decarbonisation by 2030 across sectors including power, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture.