US, UK spy chiefs warn of deepening Iran-Russia military links

“Should Iran ship ballistic missiles of any kinds, close-range or other kinds, it would be a dramatic escalation of that defense partnership,” he said.

If they were used on the battlefield in Ukraine, “it will become very obvious,” said Moore, head of the UK’s MI6 foreign intelligence service. “This stuff lands, it explodes, it kills civilians, it destroys their energy infrastructure.”

“This is what Iran is choosing to do, it’s choosing to help Russia do these types of things,” Moore said.

Burns said the defense relationship between Moscow and Tehran is a “two-way street.”

“Russia has the ability to do a number of things that help perfect Iran’s ballistic missiles that make them more dangerous for use against our friends and partners across the Middle East,” he said.

Burns said US President Joe Biden’s administration would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, but added that the risk of escalation with Russia shouldn’t be taken lightly.