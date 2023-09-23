US very vigilant on 'transnational repression', Blinken says on Canada's allegation against India

Blinken and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were joined by their Japanese and Australian counterparts Yoko Kamikawa and Penny Wong at a meeting of the Quad on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

His comment came a day after Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US had “deep concerns” about Canada’s allegation against India and would like to see the investigation into the allegation being carried forward. He dismissed the speculation that if the findings of the probe corroborated Ottawa’s claim about New Delhi’s role in the murder of Nijjar, the US reactions would not be influenced by “any special exemption” for India, notwithstanding the attempts by Washington DC to deepen strategic convergence with the South Asian nation.

Since Trudeau claimed that his government’s security agencies were actively pursuing the ‘credible allegations’ about ‘a potential link’ between India’s agents and the killing of a citizen of Canada, the Biden Administration has been urging New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa to carry forward the probe.

“It is critical that the Canadian investigation proceed, and it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability, and it’s important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result,” Blinken said in New York.