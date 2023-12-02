JOIN US
US Vice President Harris urges Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians

'We all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and to ensure Israel's security and ensure security for the Palestinian people,' Harris said.
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 17:14 IST

Dubai: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, but said international and humanitarian law must be respected, noting that too many Palestinians have been killed.

"Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating," Harris told reporters. "So we all want this conflict to end as soon as possible, and to ensure Israel's security and ensure security for the Palestinian people. We must accelerate efforts to build an enduring peace."

