US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota abortion clinic in historic first

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will visit a health clinic that offers abortion services during a trip to Minnesota, spotlighting growing restrictions on women's rights that Democrats believe will animate voters in November.

The visit comes as US President Joe Biden highlights abortion rights as a key issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats think personal freedoms could be a key issue for women, independents and other key voters after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade abortion rights in 2022. Harris has held more than 80 public meetings on the topic since then.