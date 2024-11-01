Home
Homeworld

US Vice Presidential hopeful Walz joins Diwali celebrations; hails 'rising' political voice of Indian-Americans

'Happy Diwali everyone. It is a privilege for me to be with you on this special day,' he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 06:07 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 06:07 IST
World newsUS newsUS Presidential ElectionsUS Elections

