US watchdog probes Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot at

Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event. The FBI said it was probing the shooting as an assassination attempt.

The shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.

Trump has since said he was doing well and has appeared at the Republican National Convention this week but the shooting left his face streaked with blood after his right ear was hit. A rally attendee was killed in the shooting, two others were wounded and the suspect was dead.