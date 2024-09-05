US welcomes role of any nation to help end Ukraine conflict: White House

Kirby said, "Any nation that is willing to try to help end this war and do so in keeping with President Zelenskyy's prerogatives, the Ukrainian people's prerogatives, his plan for a just peace, we would certainly welcome a role like that." On whether he thought India could play a role in bringing peace, the White House official said, "Well, we certainly hope so." In his call, Biden commended Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector.