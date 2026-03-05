<p>Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the United States has "perperated an atrocity at sea 2,000 miles away from Iran's shore," and the US will 'bitterly regret' the precedent it set. </p><p>"Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he wrote in a post on X. </p>.<p>He further added that the US will regret. "Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he added. </p> <p>The escalating West Asia conflict reached India’s backyard on Wednesday when an Iranian frigate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/returning-from-indian-port-iranian-frigate-iris-dena-sunk-by-us-submarine-off-sri-lankan-coast-3919851">IRIS Dena was sunk</a> in the Indian Ocean near the Sri Lankan coast after being hit by a torpedo fired from a US submarine.</p><p>Sri Lanka’s navy said it recovered 87 bodies, and rescued 32 people.<br><br><em>More to follow...</em></p>