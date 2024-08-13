US will continue to monitor situation in Bangladesh, says White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was responding to questions regarding calls from Hindu-American groups and Indian-American lawmakers seeking the US government's intervention in protecting the lives and properties of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

"We are certainly going to continue monitoring the situation. I don't have anything else to add beyond that. But, when it comes to any type of human rights issues, the president (Joe Biden) has been very consistent in speaking loud and clear in public and also privately and he'll continue to do that,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Monday.