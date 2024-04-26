US woman feels 'persistent' arousal due to rare medical condition

A woman based in Barrington, US is battling a rare condition which is medically termed Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD) — that frequently leaves her suffering with "uncontrolled arousals". From age six to 21, Scarlet Kaitlin Wallen underwent a series of treatments and surgeries seeking a cure for her medical condition.

Scarlet started sensing the initial symptoms of PGAD at the age of six. She told the New York Post that she felt severe "pins and needles" at frequent intervals in her private area which she continued to suffer till age 13 while also battling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). These conditions left Scarlet uncomfortable for prolonged years as a result of which she also faced challenges in attending her classes or work.

Scarlet, who now is 21, said she did get brief relief from the PGAD pain at age 15 when she used Vaporub on her genitals that helped her to distract her mind from the severity of the pain. However, using such ointments only led to side effects like thrush.