US woman finds 24-year-old expired spices in mother's kitchen, internet reacts

A US woman, Sarah McGonagall, noticed a strange taste after having her mother's apple pie and questioned her about the reason.
Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter), the woman recalled her mother say, "Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg maybe a bit clumpy, maybe it didn't blend well."
It was only when Sarah inspected the spice jar that she discovered the item had expired almost 24 years ago.
Double checking the rest of the spices did not disappoint either as Sarah and her mother came across a pack of 'Delectably Dill Herbal Blend' which had expired back in 1999.
“She started with at least thirty spices. She now has six spices left. We also cleared three full shelves of fossilised teas and rediscovered my favorite hot cocoa mix…from when I was a toddler. I cannot stress enough how many of these things expired YEARS before we moved here,” Sarah wrote on X.
Several people commented on Sarah's post, with one user saying, "Spices don’t actually expire, though. They just lose potency. All of those were still good, you’d just need to use more for flavour.”
Another exclaimed, “LMFAOOO !! She needs to write down everything she threw away so she can buy replacements. It’s gonna suck when she goes to cook something and doesn’t have what she needs. This is hilarious tho."
Many users took the opportunity to share that 'old people' often end up using expired items when making food.
One user shared an image of cinammon that was to be used by 2011, saying "older ppl get on my nerves with this cause why did my granny do the same."
Another commented, "I don’t even trust anyone over 30 in the kitchen anymore tbh. My grandmother used spoiled milk to make ice cream one time."
Amid the barrage of comments on her post, Sarah was quick to praise her mother saying "Stale spices aside, my mom is the best person I know. She occasionally helps me with my art, and I occasionally help her avoid accidentally poisoning our family. That’s called love, baby."