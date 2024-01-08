US woman finds 24-year-old expired spices in mother's kitchen, internet reacts

A US woman, Sarah McGonagall, noticed a strange taste after having her mother's apple pie and questioned her about the reason.

Sharing her experience on X (formerly Twitter), the woman recalled her mother say, "Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg maybe a bit clumpy, maybe it didn't blend well."

It was only when Sarah inspected the spice jar that she discovered the item had expired almost 24 years ago.

Double checking the rest of the spices did not disappoint either as Sarah and her mother came across a pack of 'Delectably Dill Herbal Blend' which had expired back in 1999.