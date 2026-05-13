Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

10,000 foreign students in US, including Indians, under ICE scanner for OPT fraud

OPT allows foreign nationals who enter the United States on a student visa to work in the US for 12, or in some cases 24, months.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSstudents

Follow us on :

Follow Us