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2 men charged following theft of England World Cup gear

The men are alleged ⁠to have stolen about $18,000 worth of gear during the team's relocation from a ‌training site in Palm Beach ‌Gardens, Fla., to its World Cup base camp ‌in Kansas City.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:52 IST
World newsEnglandtheftTexasgears

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