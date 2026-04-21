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3 reasons war between US, Israel and Iran is headed for frozen conflict

A frozen conflict is not static, but is an unresolved war that continues at a low level below the threshold of full-scale combat.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:31 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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