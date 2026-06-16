8 dead as US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff in California

<p>A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on Monday shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California's Mojave Desert, killing all 8 crew members aboard. </p><p>At a press conference, Air Force Colonel James Hayes said that the eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft which is built to carry nuclear and conventional bombs, was on a routine test mission. </p><p>The cause of the crash is not known yet. He added that "mixed crew" aboard the aircraft consisted of government civilians, contractors and uniformed military personnel.</p><p>Aerial video footage of the crash scene, about 100 miles (161 km) north of Los Angeles, showed a charred, smoldering patch of the desert floor larger than a football field as an emergency vehicle was seen driving along the site's perimeter. From a distance, there were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.</p>.<p>There were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.</p><p>"Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing," the base wrote in a post on X.</p><p>The multi-engine jet bomber crashed "shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 am," the base said in the official alert on X.</p>.US rescues downed Air Force officer deep inside Iran, officials say.<p>The B-52 Stratofortress, designed and built by Boeing, is a long-range, subsonic aircraft that has long served as the backbone of the US crewed strategic bomber force, according to the military.</p><p>The swept-wing aircraft is capable of carrying munitions, including cluster bombs, gravity bombs, precision-guided missiles and nuclear warheads at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166 m), according to an Air Force fact sheet.</p><p>In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations, the fact sheet said.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>