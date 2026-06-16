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8 dead as US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff in California

At a press conference, Air Force Colonel James Hayes said that the eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft which is built to carry nuclear and conventional bombs, was ​on a routine test mission.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:39 IST
World newsUnited StatesCaliforniaUS Air Force

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