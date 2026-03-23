<p>An Air Canada Express plane hit ground vehicle at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New York's </a>LaGuardia airport. </p><p>According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was flying from Montreal and collided with a ground vehicle upon landing in New York.</p><p>The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.</p>.Airlines oppose Centre's 60% free seat directive, cite potential airfare hike.<p>Th reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details, FAA notice showed. </p><p>In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.</p><p>According to some social media videos, the nose of the plane is said to be damaged.</p>