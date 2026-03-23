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Air Canada Express plane collides with ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was flying from Montreal and collided with a ground ⁠vehicle upon landing in ‌New York.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesNew YorkAviationPlane CrashAir Canada

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