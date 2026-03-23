<p>An Air Canada Express plane with about 76 people on board hit the ground vehicle at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New York's </a>LaGuardia airport late on Sunday, in an incident that closed the airport. According to reports, pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident. </p><p>According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was flying from Montreal and collided with a ground vehicle upon landing in New York. </p><p>The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour (39 kph), said flight tracking website Flightradar24, which last recorded data at 11:37 p.m. ET (0337 GMT).</p><p>The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.</p>.Airlines oppose Centre's 60% free seat directive, cite potential airfare hike.<p>Th reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details, FAA notice showed. </p><p>In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 GMT.</p><p>According to some social media videos, the nose of the plane is said to be damaged.</p><p>The plane involved in the accident was operated by Air Canada's regional partner Jazz, which is owned by Chorus Aviation.</p><p>Jazz said the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members based on a preliminary passenger list that remained subject to confirmation.</p><p><em>With inputs Reuters</em> </p>