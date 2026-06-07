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Alaska Air says demand, fares could support second-half cash flow despite fuel shock

"We ⁠want to ‌see a little bit more stability in the backdrop," Tackett said on the sidelines of the ‌International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:47 IST
World newsAviationfuelAlaska

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