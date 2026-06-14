‘Alien meeting’ at White House? Viral Trump photos with pale-haired ‘mystery figures’ break the internet

<p>A bizarre set of images allegedly showing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-tump">US President Donald Trump</a> meeting "<em>mysterious human-like figures</em>" at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> triggered a flood of conspiracy theories across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> on Sunday.</p>.<p>The viral pictures show Trump standing alongside three pale-skinned figures with long platinum-white hair, dressed in matching red military-style outfits.</p>.<p>Soon after the images surfaced online, users began speculating whether the figures were “Nordic aliens”, “reptilians” or some kind of non-human beings.</p>.<p>The frenzy intensified after journalist Jon Stewart claimed the images were briefly posted online and then quickly removed, leading many conspiracy theorists to suggest there was an attempt to “hide” the photos.</p>.<p>However, the internet refused to settle on one explanation.</p>.<p>Soon after, entrepreneur and commentator Mario Nawfal reshared Stewart’s post and claimed the pictures were AI-generated. “Conspiracy crowd instantly went full Nordic aliens lore. Memes are cooking the timeline,” Nawfal wrote on X.</p>.<p>While many users dismissed the pictures as fake, others pointed out that some AI-detection tools gave unclear or mixed results.</p>.<p>When the images were put on AI detection tool, the result came to be“97 per cent real” while simultaneously classifying it as “digitally edited” with low confidence.</p>.<p>Another similar image featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jingping">Chinese President Xi Jinping</a> with the same mysterious figures reportedly showed a “76 per cent real” result despite being flagged as manipulated.</p>.<p>Another picture of Donald Trump showed "86 per cent" real by the AI detection tool. </p>.<p>Some users claimed the figures were actually based on old images of Norwegian royal guards, with one person sharing screenshot of a old news published on The Guardian website as “proof”.</p>.<p>Others argued the guards in the viral images did not resemble actual Norwegian ceremonial guards at all.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the internet’s conspiracy corners took things much further. Several users linked the viral photos to long-running reptilian and alien theories that have circulated online for years.</p>.Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US justifies ship attacks; offers no regret for deaths of 3 Indian sailors.<p>In the past, similar conspiracy theories have targeted world leaders and billionaires, with figures like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bill-gates">Bill Gates</a> and even Trump himself accused by internet users of being “reptilians” or secretly non-human.</p>.<p>One sarcastic post mocking the theories read: “This post is completely false, and I know this for a fact because the alien dude in the middle personally called me on my brain-implant cell-phone.”</p>.<p>Another user, however, took a darker turn, calling Trump the “AntiChrist” and claiming the images were proof of something sinister.</p>.<p>Despite the viral frenzy, there is no evidence that the images are authentic or show any real extraterrestrial meeting.</p>