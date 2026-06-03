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'Alive and engaging': Rubio says Mojtaba Khamenei increasingly active in Iran-US war

Khamenei was wounded in the attacks and has not been seen in public since assuming office, sparking rumours about his condition.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:44 IST
World newsUSIranWest Asia

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