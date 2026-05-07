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Amazon Pharmacy launches same-day delivery for Ozempic pill across thousands of US locations

Amazon will offer same-day delivery ‌for Ozempic to about 3,000 locales and will expand access ‌to 4,500 by year-end.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 11:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesAmazonDiabetesOzempicPharmacy

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