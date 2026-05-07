<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon</a> said on Thursday its pharmacy will stock Novo Nordisk's Ozempic pill to treat type 2 diabetes at its kiosks and offer same-day delivery of the drug Novo's Ozempic uses the active ingredient semaglutide to control blood sugar in people with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diabetes">type 2 diabetes</a>, where the body either fails to produce or resists <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/insulin">insulin</a>, the hormone regulating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blood-sugar">blood sugar</a>.</p>.<p>Amazon has been stocking Novo's weight-loss drug Wegovy, which uses the same active ingredient as Ozempic, since January. It announced in April it would also stock rival Eli Lilly's Foundayo pill for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/weight-loss">weight-loss</a>.</p>.<p>"Amazon Pharmacy continues to provide customers expanded selection and reliable, convenient access to the latest treatments like the Ozempic pill for type 2 diabetes," said Tanvi Patel, a vice president at Amazon.</p>.<p>"We are making it easy for customers to get the medication they need to stay healthy." Amazon began delivering GLP-1 medications, a class of drugs to treat diabetes and obesity, in 2021.</p>.<p>It does not stock the injectibles in kiosks because they need to be refrigerated, unlike the pill versions.</p>.<p>Half of Amazon's US customers have access to same-day delivery and all customers receive their medications within four days. Amazon will offer same-day delivery for Ozempic to about 3,000 locales and will expand access to 4,500 by year-end.</p>.Explained | All you need to know about viral 'Ozempic face' trend.<p>Customers with a prescription can order the pill through Amazon Pharmacy for $149 monthly for cash or through insurance, the company said. The lowest price with insurance is $25, Amazon said in its release.</p>.<p>Novo's Wegovy pill is stocked in five kiosks in California, where customers can pick up the drugs at Amazon's One Medical locations following a medical appointment.</p>.<p>Amazon announced the kiosks to address barriers to access and limit shipping expenses for customers, first targeting drugs like antibiotics, blood pressure medicines and asthma inhalers.</p>.<p>Patients do not need a One Medical subscription, Amazon's primary and urgent care service, to book an appointment and use the kiosks. A one-year One Medical subscription fee costs $199.</p>.<p>Amazon invested over $4 billion last year in an effort to triple its company-wide delivery options in 2026, targeting small towns and rural areas. </p>