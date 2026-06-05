America, Iran continue offensive: US Navy boards sanctioned tanker; Iran fires warning missiles at warships

<p>US forces conducted a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless oil tanker Davina, in the Indian Ocean, overnight, as per the US military's Indo-Pacific Command on Friday. Meanwhile, Iran's Navy said that it fired warning missiles and drones at US warships in the Gulf of Oman, accusing the Navy of seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, as reported by the Iranian state media.</p><p>US forces have intercepted multiple commercial and oil tankers in the Indian Ocean in recent months.</p><p>"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the Indo-Pacific Command wrote in an X post.</p>.<p>The exchange comes amid heightened tensions over maritime security around Iran, as Washington enforces sanctions on Iranian oil shipments and Tehran has repeatedly threatened shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.Iran seizes oil tanker Ocean Koi in Gulf of Oman, state media says.<p>Furthermore, the Davina, a supertanker capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude oil, was placed under US sanctions in October 2024 for Iranian oil trading, according to ship tracking data.</p>.Trump places ‘extraordinary trust’ on Munir & Sharif, credits them for India-Pakistan truce: US envoy.<p>The vessel, also known as the Lenore, was last seen on June 5 off Sri Lanka's southern coast, ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed on Friday.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>