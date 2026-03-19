Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Americans believe Donald Trump will send troops into Iran, and don't like the idea, poll finds

Most Americans expect large-scale ground troop deployment to Iran. Few support a large-scale ​ground operation.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 20:01 IST
IsraelDonald TrumpRepublican

Follow us on :

Follow Us