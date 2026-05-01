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Amid Koh-i-Noor remark, NYC Mayor Mamdani facing criticism over ‘rude’ welcome to King Charles III

Mamdani is facing criticism for failing to 'set aside his obsession with colonialism' when he called for the Koh-i-Noor diamond to be returned.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 06:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesUnited Kingdomzohran mamdani

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