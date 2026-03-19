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'Angry Israel violently lashed out': Trump after attack on Iran's major gas field, says won't happen again

Trump said no more attacks will be made by Israel unless Iran retaliates.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald Trump

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