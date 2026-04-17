<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> told <em>Reuters</em> on Friday that the US will work with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> to recover its enriched <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uranium">uranium</a> and bring it back to the United States.</p><p>"We're going to get it together. We're going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We'll bring it back to the United States," Trump said during a phone interview.</p>.Trump claims Iran agreed to hand over ‘nuclear dust’, says he may go to Islamabad if deal is signed .<p>He referred to "nuclear dust" and added that it would be retrieved "very soon."</p><p>Trump's mention of "nuclear dust" is a reference to what he believes remains after the United States and Israel bombed Iran's nuclear installations in June last year.</p>