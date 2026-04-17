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'At ⁠leisurely pace': Trump on US recovering uranium from Iran

Trump's ⁠mention ⁠of 'nuclear dust' is a reference to what he believes remains after the United States and Israel bombed Iran's nuclear ​installations in June ​last year.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:34 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpUranium

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