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Attack on Iran on hold: Trump after 'serious negotiations' with Gulf; warns of ‘full, large scale assault’ if talks fail

The POTUS further warned Iran that if "acceptable deal is not reached", US military will go forward with "full, large scale assault of Iran."
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

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Published 18 May 2026, 20:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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