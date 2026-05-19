<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday stated that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> has halted a previously planned military attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, following the appeals from key Gulf leaders, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.</p><p>In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump said “serious negotiations” were underway and suggested a diplomatic breakthrough could be possible.</p>.<p>Reiterating his earlier demand that Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons, Trump said the deal will include, "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!" </p>.<p>The POTUS further warned Iran that if an "acceptable deal is not reached", US military will go forward with "full, large scale assault of Iran."</p>.Trump extends Iran ceasefire amid uncertainty over talks, says Hormuz blockade to stay.<p>He further claimed that the Gulf leaders believed that “a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”</p><p>“Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and the United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” Trump wrote, in his post.</p><p>However, he added that he had “further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”</p>