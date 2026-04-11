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'Attempt to defame my reputation': Epstein introduced Trump to Melania? First Lady denies rumours

The First Lady also denied having any links with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving prison time for her role in Epstein’s trafficking operation.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:04 IST
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An email exchange that appears to be between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell in image released by U.S. Justice Department. Reuters photo

An email exchange that appears to be between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell in image released by U.S. Justice Department. Reuters photo

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Published 11 April 2026, 07:04 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpMelania TrumpJeffery Epstein

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