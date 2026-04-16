<p>As the very-public dispute between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pope-leo">Pope Leo XIV</a> and United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> escalated after the latter criticised the former's perspective on the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, US Vice President J D Vance took a stance against the Pope, saying he must be careful when he talks about "matters of theology."</p><p>At a Turning Point USA rally in Georgia, he stated that the Pope was incorrect in his stance, to claim that the disciples of Jesus Christ are "never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."</p><p>Referring to the second World War, he said, "Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? I certainly think the answer is yes."</p>.‘Weak on crime, terrible for foreign policy’: Trump hits out at Pope Leo.<p>"When the Pope says that God is never on the side of people who wield the sword, there is more than a 1,000-year tradition of just war theory,” Vance said, as he addressed the crowd. “We can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just."</p><p>"In the same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology," he commented. </p><p>Vance, who converted to Cathoicism as an adult, said that if the Pope had any opinions on matters of theology, they need to be "anchored in the truth," reported the <em>New York Times.</em></p><p>"I have a lot of respect for the pope. I like him. I admire him. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit,” the Vice President said. “It doesn’t bother me when he speaks on issues of the day — frankly, even when I disagree with how he’s applying a particular principle."</p>.Pope Leo says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack.<p>The US President and the pontiff have been at loggerheads over the US-Israel offensive on Iran, particularly after the Pope condemned the war on Iran.</p><p>On March 13, the Pope had said that Christian political leaders who begin wars should go to confession, and assess whether they are following the teachings of Jesus Christ. On March 23, Leo said military airstrikes were indiscriminate and should be banned. </p><p>Meanwhile, Trump reiterated, saying he does not approve of a Pope who "who criticizes the President of the United States."</p><p>On Wednesday, the US President posted an apparently AI-generated image of Jesus embracing him, just two days after he deleted a post that prompted criticism of the Republican president had compared himself to Jesus. </p><p>A day previously, on Tuesday, he said through a post on Truth Social, "someone please tell Pope Leo" about the killings of protesters by Iran and that "for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable."</p>