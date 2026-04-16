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'Be careful when talking about matters of theology': J D Vance cautions Pope Leo

Referring to the second World War, he said, 'Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? I certainly think the answer is yes.'
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWest AsiaPope Leo

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